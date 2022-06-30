NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 867 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

NYSE MCO opened at $271.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

