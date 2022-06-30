NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 944 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

