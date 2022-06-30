NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $341,000 Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $883,943. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.