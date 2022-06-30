NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 406,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,125,000 after buying an additional 970,723 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,373,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,432,000 after acquiring an additional 359,784 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 135,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.67 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

