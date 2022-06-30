NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 56,574 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 334,689 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,023,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 144,827 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 288,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

CYH opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $537.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 261,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,850.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

