NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,965,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after buying an additional 314,321 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 472,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 89,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 143,050 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

DFIN opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $931.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.98. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,526.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc bought 75,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $1,912,514.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,038,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,272,462.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

