NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Saturday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

