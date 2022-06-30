NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Sasol by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 298,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Sasol Limited has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sasol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

