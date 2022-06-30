NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after purchasing an additional 178,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $92,223,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,669,000 after purchasing an additional 556,991 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XPO opened at $48.36 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

