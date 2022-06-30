Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.44. The company has a market capitalization of $288.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

