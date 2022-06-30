NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,597,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $155.42 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $388.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

