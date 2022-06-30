NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 732.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $585,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

NVDA stock opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

