NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 233.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 225.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 278.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

