NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,237 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.3% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 732.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $155.42 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

