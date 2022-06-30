Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,582 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,320,346 shares of company stock valued at $915,467,911. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

