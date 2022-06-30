Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

