O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $637.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $626.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $661.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

