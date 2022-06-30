Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Acquires 3,675 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.99 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.62.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

