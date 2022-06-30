Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 83 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,280.30.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,272.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,575.56. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.