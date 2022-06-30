Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,033 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

XOM stock opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $371.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

