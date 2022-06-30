Peterson Wealth Services Buys 1,274 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $281.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.68 and a 200-day moving average of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

