Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Decreased by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.94 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $285.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

