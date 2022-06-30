Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 180,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $285.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

