Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,471 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 93,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 96,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 118,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $285.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

