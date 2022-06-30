Philip Poindexter Sells 3,219 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on SYBT. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
