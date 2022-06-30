Philip Poindexter Sells 3,219 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYBT. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.