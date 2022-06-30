Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.05.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.44. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.