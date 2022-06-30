Piscataqua Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,467 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,345. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $379.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

