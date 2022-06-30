Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 1,184 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $155.42 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.12 and its 200 day moving average is $227.90. The company has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.