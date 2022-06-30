Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

