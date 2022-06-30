Procyon Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after buying an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $20,150,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,158.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 257,999 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,925,000 after purchasing an additional 246,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Chewy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after purchasing an additional 219,503 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CHWY opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

