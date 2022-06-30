Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

