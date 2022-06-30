Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Hyperfine at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYPR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth about $2,417,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,523,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,250,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 52,848 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $119,436.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HYPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYPR opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

