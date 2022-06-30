Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.