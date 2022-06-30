Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

