QP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Walt Disney by 76.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 24,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

