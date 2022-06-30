QP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,307,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Shares of V opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $379.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

