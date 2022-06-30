Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Cowen

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Quotient has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

