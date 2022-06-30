Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient (Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.