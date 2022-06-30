R1 RCM’s (RCM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.
NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About R1 RCM (Get Rating)
R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.
