Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.21.

Shares of RL opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $86.54 and a one year high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

