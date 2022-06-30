Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.