Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.99 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $465.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

