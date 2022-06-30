Richard B. Hancock Sells 2,463 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $936.66 million, a PE ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 170,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $622,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 219,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDMO. Stephens cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

