Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $224,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 30,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

MRO stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.