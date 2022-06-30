Rockland Trust Co. Has $15.41 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,497 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

