Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.
Shares of ROIV stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.76.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
