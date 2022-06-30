Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $20.82 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,272.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,575.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,377 shares of company stock worth $21,903,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,280.30.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

