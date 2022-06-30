Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,859 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Salesforce by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,443 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock worth $20,169,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $170.61 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.64, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

