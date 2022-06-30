Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

