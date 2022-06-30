Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,377 shares of company stock worth $21,903,644 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,272.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,575.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,280.30.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

